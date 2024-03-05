Gray whale, long extinct in the Atlantic, spotted off Nantucket

The plane circled the area for about 45 minutes as researchers took more photos, which confirmed that the creature was a gray whale.

A team of scientists from New England Aquarium’s aerial survey team were about 30 miles south of Nantucket when they spotted the animal , which dove into the water and resurfaced repeatedly as if it were feeding, the aquarium said Tuesday.

Researchers flying south of Nantucket on Friday were stunned to spot a gray whale, a species that had vanished from the Atlantic Ocean by the 18th century, officials said.

“I didn’t want to say out loud what it was, because it seemed crazy,” Orla O’Brien, associate research scientist at the Anderson Cabot Center for Ocean Life at the New England Aquarium, said in a statement.

O’Brien, who has been conducting aerial surveys since 2011, shared the photos with Kate Laemmle, a research technician in the aerial crew.

“My brain was trying to process what I was seeing, because this animal was something that should not really exist in these waters,” Laemmle said. “We were laughing because of how wild and exciting this was — to see an animal that disappeared from the Atlantic hundreds of years ago!”

Gray whales are common in the North Pacific and are easily distinguished from other whales because they have a dorsal hump and no dorsal fin, and their skin is mottled gray and white, the aquarium said.

The beasts had disappeared from the Atlantic Ocean by the 1700s, but there have been five sightings in the Atlantic and Mediterranean in the past 15 years, including one off Florida in December that is believed to be the same whale spotted near Nantucket last week, officials said.

Scientists believe climate change is behind their return. In recent years, the sea lane connecting the Atlantic and Pacific oceans through the Arctic Ocean has routinely been ice-free during the summers, in part because of rising temperatures around the globe.

That has allowed some gray whales to become world travelers and explore a new ocean, researchers said.

O’Brien said the sighting demonstrates that each aerial survey can bring back important new information about the aquatic environment.

“While we expect to see humpback, right, and fin whales, the ocean is a dynamic ecosystem, and you never know what you’ll find,” O’Brien said. “These sightings of gray whales in the Atlantic serve as a reminder of how quickly marine species respond to climate change, given the chance.”

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him @jeremycfox.