Boston man fatally shot in Randolph

A 32-year-old Boston man was fatally shot overnight Wednesday in Randolph, and police are searching for his assailant, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey’s office.

Deandre Jones was shot around midnight as he sat in a truck outside a friend’s apartment in the vicinity of Highland Glen Drive, Morrissey’s office said.

Responding officers saw bullet holes in the truck and Jones was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton, where he was pronounced dead shortly after 1 a.m., prosecutors said.