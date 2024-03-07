Boston man fatally shot in Randolph

A 32-year-old Boston man was fatally shot overnight Wednesday in Randolph, and police are searching for his assailant, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey’s office.
Deandre Jones was shot around midnight as he sat in a truck outside a friend’s apartment in the vicinity of Highland Glen Drive, Morrissey’s office said.
Responding officers saw bullet holes in the truck and Jones was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton, where he was pronounced dead shortly after 1 a.m., prosecutors said.
An autopsy will be conducted as early as Thursday, Morrissey’s office said.
“Detectives were working through the night, collecting evidence and processing the scene. The vehicle was towed to the Randolph Police Station for forensic processing,” Morrissey said in a statement. “There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.”
Advertisement
This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.