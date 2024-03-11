Trial of former Boston police captain accused in overtime fraud probe set to begin

Evans is accused of collecting $12,395 in overtime pay for hours he never worked and of approving fraudulent time slips for subordinates between March 2015 and early 2019, according to federal documents.

Richard Evans, who retired with the rank of captain in 2021, oversaw the Evidence Control Unit in Hyde Park where officers allegedly collected at least $200,000 in fraudulent overtime payments between 2015 and 2019, according to federal prosecutors.

The former commander of the Boston Police unit at the center of an overtime fraud investigation that led to federal charges against 14 other officers is scheduled for trial Monday in US District Court in Boston.

He has pleaded not guilty and has been free on personal recognizance since his arrest in 2021, records show.

Evans’ trial comes after four other officers — including Lieutenant Timothy Torigian — were found not guilty of similar charges by a federal jury last year. Defense lawyers told jurors their clients did collect overtime payments for hours they didn’t work but were allowed to by historic practice within the department.

Nine other officers pleaded guilty to similar charges and are awaiting sentencing. At least two of the former officers are listed as potential witnesses against Evans, records show.

According to prosecutors, officers assigned to the Evidence Control Unit could earn overtime pay by working “purge” shifts, which took place on weekdays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and were aimed at managing and reducing inventory in the warehouse.

The indictment alleges records from the warehouse’s alarm system from March 2015 to February 2019 contradicted overtime claims by Evans and other officers. Records showed the building was closed, locked, and the alarm set at times when some members of the unit claimed to be working overtime, the Globe has reported.

This is a developing story.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe. Ava Berger can be reached at ava.berger@globe.com. Follow her @Ava_Berger_.