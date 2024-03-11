Ceddanne Rafaela forcing Red Sox to consider their options in the outfield

Yes, it’s a small sample size, and spring training statistics are not necessarily predictive given the wide range of pitching talent the hitters face. But Rafaela was told he’d have to earn a spot on the roster and he’s in the process of doing that.

The 23-year-old center fielder has an .824 OPS through 12 Grapefruit League games, his on-base percentage aided by four walks. He also has two home runs and two stolen bases in three attempts.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Ceddanne Rafaela is becoming a problem for the Red Sox. A good one.

“He’s playing well, man,” manager Alex Cora said Monday. “Controlling the strike zone, too. He’s been doing a good job.”

Cora has said since the start of camp that Rafaela would either open the season as the starting center fielder or be sent to Triple A. There’s no middle ground. The Sox want him playing every day to open the season, whether that’s in Boston or Worcester.

“It’s a good opportunity for me,” Rafaela said. “That’s how I have to look at it. I know what’s available.”

Through Monday, Rafaela has played 61 innings in the field. Only Wilyer Abreu (64) has more.

Rafaela appeared in 28 games last season and was overmatched at the plate, hitting .241 with a .666 OPS. He struck out 28 times in 89 plate appearances and drew only four walks. But Rafaela also showed Gold Glove-caliber defense in center field, tracking down balls in the gaps and showing comfort well beyond his experience.

If Rafaela shows enough at the plate to be a contributor from the lower third of the order, the Sox will be tempted to keep him to improve the defense behind their suspect pitching staff. That he’s a righthanded hitter is also helpful given all the lefthanders they have on the roster.

But if Rafaela stays, another outfielder might have to go.

Abreu, Jarren Duran, Masataka Yoshida, and Tyler O’Neill appear to have spots locked up. Cora envisions Abreu getting much of the playing time in right field, O’Neill in left, and Duran playing both left and center as the leadoff hitter. Yoshida, who has played only nine innings in the field during spring training, would be the primary designated hitter.

Does that leave a spot for veteran Rob Refsnyder? Refsnyder crushed lefthanded pitching the last two seasons, his righthanded bat balancing the roster. But with Abreu and Rafaela, that need is not as pronounced.

Cora also mentioned the idea of using Rafaela as the backup middle infielder, which would open a spot. He pointed to Refsnyder’s ability to play all three positions as a plus coming off the bench. (That Refsnyder is one of the clubhouse leaders should be a factor, given the number of inexperienced players.)

Another option could be to trade Duran, something that has been explored for several months, but the Sox would have to be convinced Rafaela was ready for the major leagues.

“We’re going to have some interesting decisions,” Cora said. “We’ve got some good players in the outfield. It’s a crowded one. Whatever decision we make, we’re going to be comfortable with it. We’re going to be very athletic out there.”

Given the low external expectations for this season, the Sox could send Rafaela to the minors if only to maintain their organizational depth. That would guard against injuries and leave trade options open.

Rafaela doesn’t concern himself with roster machinations. His job is to control what’s in front of him.

“Last year was a learning experience,” he said. “I feel confident I can help this team but that’s up to them. Defensively, I’ll play wherever they want to play me. Center field is fine.

“I know I have to hit more. I feel what I did in Triple A last season showed what I can do for a team.”

Will he get that chance? It might not be in Seattle on Opening Day, but that time is coming.

