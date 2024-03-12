Rachael Rollins takes job at Roxbury Community College

In her last two public jobs, Rachael Rollins worked on the front end of the criminal justice system as Suffolk County’s district attorney and then as the US attorney for Massachusetts. Now, she has a new job working on the other end of the system helping to support people as they return from incarceration.

Rollins was announced in late January as a part-time special projects administrator at Roxbury Community College, where she will work on the school’s new Project to Support Returning Citizens.

With the project, RCC plans to “develop a curriculum and services for formerly incarcerated individuals, particularly women of color,” to help people leaving prison “gain critical knowledge and develop valuable relationships, skills, and tools needed to successfully reenter the neighborhoods and larger communities where they live,” Executive Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs Joyce Taylor Gibson said in a memo to RCC faculty and staff.