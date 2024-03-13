Red Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito undergoes successful UCL surgery

TAMPA, Fla. — Righthander Lucas Giolito underwent a repair of his torn ulnar collateral ligament on Tuesday using the internal brace procedure, the Red Sox announced Wednesday.
That Giolito did not require Tommy John ligament replacement surgery was significant as it should allow him to pitch in 2025.
Giolito, 29, was injured pitching against the Twins on March 1. He had surgery in Birmingham, Ala., from Dr. Jeffrey Dugas, one of the leading proponents of the brace procedure.
This story will be updated.
