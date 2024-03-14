Hampden DA to disclose findings from investigation into ‘racist conversation’ involving Southwick Regional School students

That conversation included a mock online slave auction denigrating students of color, according to Bishop Talbert W. Swan II, president of the Greater Springfield NAACP.

Some students at the Southwick Regional School engaged in a “highly inappropriate and racist conversation on Snapchat that involved students” at the middle/high school, Jennifer Willard, superintendent of the Southwick-Tolland-Granville Regional School District, wrote to the school community on Feb. 12.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni Thursday will discuss the findings of an investigation into a possible “hate-based incident” involving students at a Western Massachusetts school who held a mock online slave auction advertising students of color.

Advertisement

Swan told the Globe that the family of a Black student, who has faced repeated instances of racial bullying at school and who was among the students “bid on” during the mock auction, had contacted the NAACP, and that he sent to Willard a letter outlining his concerns.

Swan wrote in the letter that the student “has been the victim of a series of deeply concerning incidents and targeted on the basis of her race. These events include derogatory racial language, an online ‘slave auction,’ and other discriminatory racist behavior.”

Southwick is a small town west of Springfield on the Connecticut border. The high school is 89 percent white, according to state data.

In a statement released Wednesday by the Hampton County DA’s office, Gulluni learned about the issue at Southwick on Feb. 15 and ordered State Police assigned to his office to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“On Thursday, February 15, 2024, Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni became aware of an alleged hate-based incident involving juveniles in the Town of Southwick,” his office said in a statement.

“The immediate description and nature of the alleged incident prompted Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni to direct the involvement of members of his office and its Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit,” the statement said.

Advertisement

Gulluni has scheduled a press conference for 11 a.m. Thursday in his Springfield office to discuss the results of that investigation.

Information from earlier Globe reporting was used in this account.

This is a developing story.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.