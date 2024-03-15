Governor McKee’s big bridge bet

My colleagues Steph Machado, Brian Amaral, and Ed Fitzpatrick have all the details here.

But his most ambitious promise came Thursday when he announced that he wants the westbound side of the Washington Bridge to be rebuilt in two years at a projected price tag of $250 million to $300 million.

Governor Dan McKee has set some lofty goals for Rhode Island by 2030: Catch Massachusetts in student achievement by 2030, raise personal incomes by at least $20,000, and build a healthier state for all.

The bridge has been closed since Dec. 11, and McKee has faced plenty of criticism for his handling of the fiasco so far, but he struck the appropriate tone during his Thursday press conference. He vowed that a “day of reckoning” is coming for those who need to be held accountable for the bridge’s closure, while also offering a vote of confidence in DOT Director Peter Alviti Jr.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

McKee appears to be laying the groundwork for a lawsuit to try to recoup some of the many millions of dollars that have already been spent on bridge repairs over the years, which sounds a little bit like what former governor Lincoln Chafee did in the wake of the 38 Studios debacle in 2012.

Advertisement

The accountability angle is an important one, but McKee has been around politics and sports long enough to know that results are the only thing people remember. He wants the bridge project completed by 2026, just in time for his reelection.

This is one of those scenarios where what’s good for McKee’s political future also happens to be good for the whole state. Not even his top rivals or fiercest critics should want the bridge rebuild to last a day longer than necessary.

But McKee is also placing a big bet on Alviti, the Department of Transportation, and the laborers doing the actual work to finish the project on time.

Advertisement

If he pulls it off, McKee will have a compelling case to be reelected. If the project faces delays and cost overruns, he’ll never get the chance to see any of his other goals through to completion.

This story first appeared in Rhode Map, our free newsletter about Rhode Island that also contains information about local events, links to interesting stories, and more. If you’d like to receive it via email Monday through Friday, you can sign up here.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him @danmcgowan.