As camp days dwindle, difficult roster decisions will soon come due for Red Sox manager Alex Cora

With under two weeks to go until the end of camp, Cora upholds his word as bond.

Performance, circumstances, and overall fit would dictate the Red Sox’ direction — even if that player, or players, were a familiar face in the clubhouse in years past.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — At the end of last season, manager Alex Cora said some players would be upset when 2024 spring training comes to a close.

“There are going to be tough decisions,” Cora said Friday. “I don’t know, maybe somebody’s going to be very upset at us because they don’t [break] camp with us. When you start getting better players and then you have guys capable of getting people out at the big league level then other decisions are based on other stuff.

Advertisement

“It’s a 40-man roster. Not everybody that breaks camp with us to Seattle [for Opening Day vs. the Mariners] is going to be part of it the whole season.”

Get 108 Stitches Receive the Globe's best reporting and commentary on the Red Sox every weekday. Enter Email Sign Up

The roster will involve a lot of moving parts. Vaughn Grissom, acquired to be the everyday second baseman, has been sidelined the entire spring and will begin the season on the injured list because of a groin strain. Outfielder Rob Refsnyder, whose job mainly entails hitting against lefthanders, will also start the season on the IL as he nurses a fractured left toe.

The outfield alignment was largely predicated on if center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela makes the parent club out of camp or begins the season at Triple A Worcester. Yet Rafaela’s value, at least in the interim, might be in his versatility. The 23-year-old has the ability to play both second and shortstop, and with Enmanuel Valdez as the primary option at second with Grissom out, the Sox plan on getting Rafaela some reps at the middle infield positions, which should increase his chances of making the club.

Advertisement

The starting rotation isn’t set either beyond Nick Pivetta and Brayan Bello. Kutter Crawford likely will be in the rotation, too, leaving two spots open. Cooper Criswell, Josh Winckowski, Tanner Houck, and Garrett Whitlock are in the mix, but two of those pitchers will end up in the bullpen. All seven potential starters are righthanders.

With the exception of Criswell, the remaining names battling for a rotation spot have at least two minor league options remaining. Criswell has one option left and could be a depth piece in Worcester.

It seems as though Houck has earned another shot as a starter, considering his spring. Whitlock is still on the cusp, but based on the lack of choices should get his chance, too. Winckowski, however, hasn’t done much this spring to prove he deserves to start, posting a 4.76 ERA in 11⅓ innings while striking out just six. He conceded five runs in 3⅔ innings Thursday against the Phillies.

Tanner Houck has a 1.59 ERA through 11⅓ innings over four appearances this spring, with 12 strikeouts. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

The Sox could option Winckowski, but he brings value to the bullpen. Furthermore, Winckowski possesses velocity, an area of emphasis for the Red Sox in the offseason. Criswell, meanwhile, doesn’t have much behind his ball, relying more on a full arsenal of pitches and location.

“We just have to keep going,” Cora said. “Keep progressing, get their innings up there.”

The Red Sox hope to make a decision on their rotation by the end of next week, Cora said.

Crawford changes approach

Crawford didn’t think too much about his routine when he was drafted by the Red Sox in 2017.

Advertisement

“When I first got drafted I didn’t really pay attention to it,” Crawford said. “I showed up and kind of did whatever the strength coaches had me do, and that was kind of it.”

After he underwent Tommy John surgery in 2019, Crawford knew his thought process had to shift. When he became a full-time major league starter last year and struggled with endurance toward the back end of his outings, he once again knew a change was in order.

He had to change his foundation, particularly his lower half.

“I’m weighing in probably 8-10 pounds heavier than I was last year,” Crawford said. “And based on our in-body fat stuff, it’s better. My legs feel bigger and stronger. I feel like I’m moving just as well, if not better than last year, as far as lower-half wise.”

O’Neill out of lineup

Tyler O’Neill was a late scratch for Friday night’s game at JetBlue Park against the Twins because of left calf tightness, an issue that has plagued the outfielder intermittently throughout camp … The Sox will battle it out against the Braves in MLB’s Spring Breakout game Saturday at JetBlue, highlighting some of the best prospects in baseball

… “Last year, I didn’t agree with it,” Cora said. “But you know what, embrace it. They’re going to be part of the future. We know that.” The contest will air on NESN and MLB Network, beginning at 1:05 pm.

Advertisement

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him @byJulianMack.