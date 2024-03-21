Convicted killer of Boston police officer arrested in alleged robbery of a woman in R.I., officials say

Joshua McCullough, 60, of Warwick, R.I., was arrested Thursday morning in connection with the alleged heist Tuesday outside the Citizens Bank branch located at 1090 Charles St. in North Providence, police said.

McCullough, formerly known as Terrell Muhammad, was ordered held without bail later Thursday in Third Division District Court, where he did not enter a plea, records show.

McCullough was going by Muhammad on Feb. 19, 1993, when he “shot and killed Boston Police officer Thomas Rose while in police custody for suspicion of theft at a Boston Police precinct,” said North Providence police in a statement.

Prosecutors said Muhammad attempted to escape and that led to a struggle inside the Area A-1 station during which Rose was mortally wounded with his own 9mm service pistol.

Rose, 42, whose semiautomatic pistol was stripped from his holster as he struggled to subdue Muhammad, was shot with his gun twice — in the abdomen and the left arm, police said at the time, according to the Globe report.

Muhammed, who later became McCullough, was sentenced to 26 to 30 years behind bars for the slaying but was released after 15 years in 2009, police said.

“McCullough was also arrested and charged with manslaughter for the shooting death of a Dorchester clerk in 1986,” police said. “He served prison time for approximately 6 years.”

In the incident in North Providence Tuesday, McCullough allegedly approached the female victim in the bank parking lot as she was carrying a bag containing more than $12,000 to deposit for her employer, Family Dollar, police said. He allegedly punched the woman in the chest and snatched the bag before fleeing in a Jeep Cherokee.

“With the assistance of Providence Police Detectives and the Flock camera system from the Cities of Providence and Warwick, the suspect was later identified as Joshua McCullough,” police said.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.