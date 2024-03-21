Red Line delays for northbound passengers of 25 minutes due to disabled train at Andrew station, T says

Red Line passengers are facing delays of 25 minutes during the Thursday morning commute due to a disabled train at the Andrew Station in South Boston, according to the MBTA.

In social media postings, the agency reported the train broke down around 6:19 a.m. and was impacting northbound commuters on the line that connect South Shore communities to Boston. Initial delays were only 15 minutes in duration, the T said.

But by 6:54 a.m., delays had lengthened to 25 minutes, the T posted on social media.