Red Line delays for northbound passengers of 25 minutes due to disabled train at Andrew station, T says

By John R. Ellement Globe Staff,Updated March 21, 2024, 43 minutes ago
Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Red Line passengers are facing delays of 25 minutes during the Thursday morning commute due to a disabled train at the Andrew Station in South Boston, according to the MBTA.

In social media postings, the agency reported the train broke down around 6:19 a.m. and was impacting northbound commuters on the line that connect South Shore communities to Boston. Initial delays were only 15 minutes in duration, the T said.

But by 6:54 a.m., delays had lengthened to 25 minutes, the T posted on social media.

In its postings, the T did not provide the cause for the train’s malfunction.

This is a developing story.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.

