Holy Cross women advance to first-round NCAA tournament matchup against Caitlin Clark and top-seeded Iowa

On the same court made famous by the historic ascent of Iowa’s Caitlin Clark as the NCAA’s all-time scoring leader, the Holy Cross women’s basketball team earned the right to face Clark and the top-seeded Hawkeyes in the first round of the NCAA Tournament with a dominating, 72-45, play-in win over Tennessee-Martin on Thursday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.

Showing her marksmanship from beyond the 3-point arc, Cara McCormack, a 5-foot-3-inch senior guard from Smithtown, N.Y., led the Crusaders (21-12) with a career-high 23 points on 8-for-11 shooting, including 7 of 10 from 3-point range.

McCormack helped Holy Cross surge to a 45-24 halftime lead, scoring 18 first-half points after burying a career-high 6 of 9 attempts from deep. Bronagh Power-Cassidy added 15 points on 6-for-15 shooting, 3 of 10 from the 3-point arc.