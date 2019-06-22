The Ticket: What’s happening in the local arts world

THE LONELY ISLAND Last month, the hip-hop humor trio of Andy Samberg, Akita Schaffer, and Jorma Taccone released “The Unauthorized Bash Brothers Experience,” a winking homage to the heyday of José Canseco and Mark McGwire, on Netflix. This month, they’re on their first multi-city tour, and this show will feature “Bash” songs alongside “SNL”-tested gut-busters like “Shy Ronnie” and “Jack Sparrow.” June 24, 8 p.m. $39.50 and up. Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion. 800-745-3000, www.livenation.com

DJ DIESEL Now that the NBA playoffs are in the books, Shaquille O’Neal can turn his attention to his other talent: DJing, which he’s been pursuing since high school. June 27, 9 p.m. $50 and up. Mémoire at Encore Boston Harbor, Everett. 857-770-3490, www.memoireboston.com

NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK: MIXTAPE TOUR 2019 Danny, Donnie, Joey, Jonathan, and Jordan return to the Garden with a slew of fellow travelers from their pop radio heyday — one-time teenpop prodigy Debbie Gibson, former mall queen Tiffany, hip-hop hustlers Naughty By Nature, and spicy rappers Salt-N-Pepa — in tow. June 28-29, 6:30 p.m. $29.95 and up. TD Garden. 617-624-1000, www.tdgarden.com

MAURA JOHNSTON

Folk & World

ELENI MANDELL The LA singer-songwriter arrives in support of her just-released album, “Wake Up Again,” her first in four years. The album grew out of two years Mandell spent teaching songwriting in Los Angeles-area women’s prisons; its songs resonate with those experiences and the reflections occasioned by them. June 24, 7 p.m. $15. Middle East Upstairs, Cambridge. 866-468-3399, www.ticketweb.com

EZEKIEL’S WHEELS KLEZMER BAND The Boston klezmer outfit celebrates a decade that started in subway stations and led to international acclaim for the version of the music that they’ve developed with an anniversary show on Thursday. June 27, 7:30 p.m. $25. Regattabar, Cambridge. 617-395-7757, www.regattabarjazz.com

PAA KOW Ghanian drummer Paa Kow says that his aim is to invent his own international style, and he calls what he concocts “Afro-fusion” (and dubs his group — the Afro-fusion Orchestra — with the same moniker); what that entails are elements of jazz, Clintonian funk, blues, all added to the high-life sounds of his homeland. June 27, 7:30 p.m. $15. City Winery, Haymarket Lounge. 617-933-8047, www.citywinery.com/boston

STUART MUNRO

Jazz & Blues

TODD ALBRIGHT The accomplished 12-string acoustic guitar player and vocalist, based in Detroit, specializes in the pre-war, finger-picked country blues tradition, with a repertoire saluting such greats as Blind Willie McTell, Blind Lemon Jefferson, and Lead Belly. June 26, 8 p.m. $15. Club Passim, 47 Palmer St., Cambridge. 617-492-7679, www.clubpassim.org

CLUB D’ELF Bassist-composer Mike Rivard’s long-running improvisational, avant-groove collective melds electric-era Miles Davis, Moroccan music, dub, electronica, and more for a psychedelic journey in sound. June 28, 10 p.m. $15. Lizard Lounge, 1667 Mass. Ave., Cambridge. www.lizardloungeclub.com

HENRY ACKER GYPSY JAZZ TRIO The 15-year-old, Boston-based guitar phenom won the 2017 Djangofest North West Saga Award and is a three-time winner of the Downbeat Magazine Student Award for jazz guitar soloist. Though he’s only been playing for five years, he’s shared stages with the likes of Bucky Pizzarelli, Frank Vignola, Julian Lage, and many more. His swinging, Reinhardt-influenced playing is accompanied by his guitarist father, Victor Acker, and bassist uncle, Dana Acker. June 29, 8 p.m. $20. Spire Center, 25½ Court St., Plymouth. www.spirecenter.org

KEVIN LOWENTHAL

Classical

HALCYON MUSIC FESTIVAL With programs like “Fairy Tales,” “The End of Time — and Back Again,” and “Transformations,” some of Boston’s finest musicians bring chamber music to Portsmouth in this festival, artistic directed by Boston Trio pianist Heng-Jin Park. June 26-29. St. John’s Episcopal Church, Portsmouth, N.H. 617-651-1387, www.halcyonmusicfestival.org

ASTON MAGNA The annual period instrument festival kicks off with a program tracking the genesis and birth of the string quartet, starting in the early 1600s and ending with “father of the string quartet” Haydn. June 27, 7 p.m. Slosberg Music Center, Brandeis University. 413-528-3595, www.astonmagna.org

ROCKPORT CHAMBER MUSIC FESTIVAL This week at Rockport: the adventurous Grammy-nominated Aizuri Quartet put their stamp on classics and contemporary works (June 27); Art of Time Ensemble traces the waltz through 150 years of classical and popular music (June 28); a kid-friendly free program in the morning, violist Paul Laraia and friends in the evening, and a Broadway cabaret to close out the night (June 29); the electrifying young JCT Trio plays Ives, Dvorák, and stylistic syncretist Christopher Trapani (June 30). Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport. 978-546-7391, www.rockportmusic.org

ZOë MADONNA

ARTS

Theater

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE Kate Hamill’s screwball adaptation of Jane Austen’s classic novel about the Bennet sisters, navigating the complications of courtship and marriage in early 19th century England, requires a comedically adept cast — and this production has one. Director Christopher V. Edwards lets them cut loose in his entertainingly high-spirited production, which features Lydia Barnett-Mulligan as Lizzy, Omar Robinson as Mr. Darcy, Zoe Laiz as Jane, Anna Bortnick as Lydia, Louis Reyes McWilliams as Mr. Bingley (and Mary), Mara Sidmore as Mrs. Bennet, Gabriel Kuttner as Mr. Bennet (and Charlotte), Doug Lockwood as Wickham (and Collins). Through June 29. Actors’ Shakespeare Project. At Balch Arena Theater, Medford. 866-811-4111, www.actorsshakespeareproject.org

THE THREE MUSKETEERS It’s never long between swordfights in this action-packed production, directed by Dawn M. Simmons, of Catherine Bush’s adaptation of Alexander Dumas’s adventure novel about those all-for-one, one-for-all swashbuckling French swordsmen. Featuring Marc Pierre as D’Artagnan, Lyndsay Allyn Cox as Athos, James Ricardo Milord (excellent) as Porthos, and Paige Clark as Aramis. Maurice Emmanuel Parent is very funny as the seething and scheming Richelieu. Through June 30. Coproduction by Greater Boston Stage Company and The Front Porch Arts Collective. At Greater Boston Stage Company, Stoneham. 781-279-2200, www.greaterbostonstage.org

YERMA Spanish playwright and poet Federico García Lorca was executed by Nationalist forces two years after the 1934 premiere of his lyrical drama about a farm wife driven to desperation by her inability to conceive a child. Yerma (Nadine Malouf) is caught between — and almost unable to distinguish between — her own expectations of what her life should be and the expectations of her intrusive community. Adapted and translated by Boston playwright-actress Melinda Lopez, “Yerma’’ is a slender but insightful work that examines the limitations on the lives of women and the consequences that can flow from those limitations. Directed by Melia Bensussen. Through June 30. Huntington Theatre Company. At Wimberly Theatre, Calderwood Pavilion, Boston Center for the Arts. 617-266-0800, www.huntingtontheatre.org

DON AUCOIN

Dance

ABBY Z AND THE NEW UTILITY Making their Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival debut, the dancers of this eclectic company present the evening-length “abandoned playground.” The work melds postmodern dance styles with hip-hop, West African dance, and the extreme physicality and athletic virtuosity of team sports. Kneepads, anyone? June 26-30. $40. Becket. 413-243-0745, www.jacobspillow.org

IGNITE Luminarium Dance’s ninth birthday celebration, co-sponsored by Monkeyhouse and Green Street Studios, features an evening-length production of new works by company directors Merli V. Guerra and Kimberleigh A. Holman, as well as by participants in the recent 24-Hour ChoreoFest 2019. The performance is complemented by drinks, cake, finger foods, a silent auction, and a raffle. June 23, 5-7:30 p.m. $20-$30. Green Street Studios, Cambridge. 617-477-4494, www.luminariumdance.org

DANCING QUEERLY The annual dance festival, which includes workshops, discussions, and mixers focusing on “queer-centric dance,” culminates with two evening performances showcasing local and out-of-town choreographers who are creating original dance from a queer perspective. June 28-29. $15-$22. Dance Complex, Cambridge. 617-547-9363, www.dancingqueerlyboston.com

KAREN CAMPBELL

Galleries

JORDAN SEABERRY: WE SPEAK UPON THE ASHES Seaberry roots layered paintings in his family history. The threat of violence to black people in Mississippi drove his grandfather away, to Chicago. He traces that lineage of oppression to the present day. These canvases address concrete policy actions toward social justice, which the artist works for as a community organizer. Through July 27. Steven Zevitas Gallery, 450 Harrison Ave. 617-778-5265, www.stevenzevitasgallery.com

JASON MIDDLEBROOK Ratcheting up tensions between nature and artifice, Middlebrook’s sculptures feature glossy, crisp painted designs on sliced cross-sections of trees. The designs, geometric abstractions and botanical patterns in candy colors, play off the natural shape and grain of the wood and highlight its imperfections. Through July 27. LaMontagne Gallery, 460 Harrison Ave. 617-487-3512, www.lamontagnegallery.com

TORY FAIR: PORTABLE ARCHIVE Fair, a sculptor, researched “More than Minimal: Feminism and Abstraction in the ’70’s,” a 1996 exhibition at Brandeis’s Rose Art Museum, and homed in on the work of public artist Mary Miss. Her works in this show dialogue with Miss’s “Portable Window,” a rectangular hole cut into a wooden wheel. Through Aug. 8. Drive-By Projects, 81 Spring St., Watertown. 617-835-8255, www.drive-byprojects.com

CATE McQUAID

Museums

SUFFERING FROM REALNESS A contemporary art show that takes its title from a Jay-Z/Kanye West lyric can be expected to provoke. This one, at Mass MoCA, won’t disappoint. Featuring artists Robert Longo, Titus Kaphar and Wangechi Mutu, the show looks to explore “the politics of representation,” taking on such fiery issues as “racism, violence, gender equality, the politicized body of wartime, the anxious body, the complexity of responsibility, and the future.” Through January 2020. Mass MoCA. 1040 Mass MoCA Way, North Adams. 413-662-2111. www.massmoca.org

JOHN AKOMFRAH: PURPLE Six large screens will fill the Institute of Contemporary Art’s Watershed for its second season, unfurling this engrossing epic multichannel video project by the British-Ghanaian artist John Akomfrah. With its poetic collage of image and sound, the piece’s subject, climate change, has deep resonance for a city uncomfortably close to the sea. Through Sept. 2. Watershed, Institute of Contemporary Art, 256 Marginal St., East Boston. 617-478-3100, www.icaboston.org

GORDON PARKS: SELECTIONS FROM THE DEAN COLLECTION A greatest-hits compilation from one of the great American photo-documentarians of all time, this selection from the collection of Kasseem Dean and Alicia Keys contains at least a few surprises — namely, the grainy, full-color and mysterious images that greet you at the entrance, little seen amid Parks’s more famous works on Southern segregation, Black Muslims, and celebrities like Muhammed Ali. Through July 19. Ethelbert Cooper Gallery of African and African American Art, Hutchins Center for African and African American Research, Harvard University, Cambridge. 617-496-5777, www.coopergallery.fas.harvard.edu

MURRAY WHYTE

EVENTS

Comedy

JIMMY TINGLE’S 20/20 VISION Boston’s resident political satirist details his campaign for lieutenant governor, some of the reasons why he’s more an optimistic humorist than a fire-breather, and a few of his ideas that were ahead of their time, like putting windmills next to highways to let speeding motorists help the energy crisis. June 25, 7:30 p.m. $15-$25. Oberon, 2 Arrow St., Cambridge. 617-547-8300, www.americanrepertorytheater.org/venue/oberon

OPHIRA EISENBERG Host of NPR’s “Ask Me Another” and author of “Screw Everyone: Sleeping My Way to Monogamy,” Eisenberg can move from poignant storytelling about a childhood accident to impish commentary on pregnancy or life in New York. June 26, 7 p.m. $20. WBUR CitySpace, 890 Commonwealth Ave. 617-358-8672, www.wbur.org/events

LAMONT PRICE BIRTHDAY BASH The self-titled “joke slanger” is one of Boston’s best, and he’s bringing some funny friends to the City Winery to help him celebrate, including Kelly MacFarland, Corey Manning, and host Etrane Martinez. A portion of the proceeds benefits YouthBuild Boston. June 26, 8 p.m. $15. City Winery, 80 Beverly St. 617-933-8047, www.citywinery.com

NICK A. ZAINO III

Family

WALK THE PLANK! The fourth annual World Ocean School Walk the Plank! event is almost here. Sign up for free for the chance to be one of the 10 people who get to walk the plank to help raise money for underserved Boston students. There will also be live music, a mobile auction, and much more. June 26, 4:30-8:30 p.m. Free. Pier 6 Restaurant, 1 8th St., Charlestown. worldoceanschool.org.

KIDS CAN KNIT, TOO! Kids can knit, too in this beginner knitting class for children ages 8-12. In addition to basic sewing techniques, kids will learn casting on, the knit stitch, and binding off. June 26, 3:45-4:45 p.m. $35. Third Piece, 631 Tremont St. thirdpiece.com.

FREE FUN FRIDAYS Free Fun Fridays kicks off on June 28 as part of a summer-long Massachusetts endeavor to provide kids with access to community organizations, museums, and other sites in and around the city. This Friday, the open venues include Lyric Stage Company of Boston, Cape Ann Museum, Clark Art Institute, MIT Museum, Nichols House Museum, Norman Rockwell Museum, Plimoth Plantation, The Mount: Edith Wharton’s Home, Wenham Museum, and Worcester Art Museum. June 28, business hours. Free. Various locations. highlandstreet.org

LILLIAN BROWN

