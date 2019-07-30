Cult favorite Glossier is opening a pop-up makeup shop in Boston

The brand has posted a job listing on LinkedIn for the Boston store, and has set up a website for Bostonians to receive updates on its progress.

The store — dates of operation and exact location weren’t yet provided — is notable due to a key part of Glossier’s brand: most consumers can only order products online.

Glossier, the cult-favorite makeup brand whose products have graced the faces of Beyonce , Michelle Obama , and Tracee Ellis Ross , is opening a pop-up store in Boston later this summer.

The Glossier brand differs from several other popular makeup lines in one key factor: Its original formulas are meant to achieve a more minimalistic “no makeup” look, focusing on highlighting the wearer’s skin rather than caked-on pigment.

“Skin first, makeup second,” the brand’s Instagram page boasts in its description.

Some of the brand’s products, including its signature lip gloss and eyebrow gel, have achieved cult status through word-of-mouth, and beauty influencers on YouTube have racked up millions of views reviewing the products, which are not widely available in stores.

The brand has also cheekily referenced its ads around Boston.

The brand, however, hasn’t been without its criticism. Some knocked Glossier for its initial shade range, which skewed toward offering more options in lighter tones.

“I’m the color ‘dark,’ ” Canadian influencer Samantha Ravndahl, who is white, said of the brand’s foundation in a video review posted in April 2018. “So if that doesn’t tell you something about Glossier’s shade range, I don’t know what will.”

The brand has since expanded its color offerings to be more inclusive, and also renamed the tints from words like “light” and “dark” to a more neutral convention, with shades ranging from G1 to G12.

Others have taken issue with the brand’s sheer coverage, saying that only those with clear, unbroken skin can confidently wear the products.

Glossier debuted in 2014. Since then, the company has launched 34 products, raised more than $186 million in venture capital funding, opened two permanent stores in New York and Los Angeles, and brought temporary retail to six cities, including Miami and Seattle, a representative said in an e-mail to the Globe.