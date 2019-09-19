The years-long saga of the Cambridge courthouse tower appears to have finally reached a resolution, one that will lead to the redevelopment of the vacant, asbestos-contaminated building.
The Cambridge City Council on Wednesday voted 6-3 in favor of a plan to lease 270 parking spaces in a municipal garage across from the tower to developer Leggat McCall Properties. Leggat had originally sought 420 spaces, to serve the 430,000 square feet of offices or research space that the firm wanted to build in the 22-story tower on Thorndike Street.
The amount of office space in the tower will also drop because Leggat agreed to double the affordable housing units in the building, from 24 to 48. The idea was proposed by councilor Sumbul Siddiqui, considered the swing vote on the council. Leggat will also increase the money it pays into the city’s affordable housing trust fund, from $11.5 million to $15 million.
Leggat had originally won the rights to redevelop the Sullivan Courthouse tower in East Cambridge in late 2012. In return, Leggat would pay the state $33 million. But that transaction has been hung up as Leggat dealt with legal challenges, and then, more recently, this parking issue. Leggat still needs planning board approval to change the parking requirement in its special permit, now that this deal is done. But the council vote was considered the last major hurdle.
Advertisement
“After nearly seven years, we finally look forward to the transformation of this building — now with additional affordable housing — into a purposeful and remediated property that the City can be proud of,” Leggat executive Rob Dickey said in a statement.
State Representative Mike Connolly helped lead the opposition to Leggat’s parking request, saying East Cambridge needs more affordable housing, not more offices. He said in an interview on Thursday that while he has mixed feelings about how the process was handled, he considers the doubling of affordable housing units in the tower to be a significant victory.
Advertisement
Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.