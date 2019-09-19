The years-long saga of the Cambridge courthouse tower appears to have finally reached a resolution, one that will lead to the redevelopment of the vacant, asbestos-contaminated building.

The Cambridge City Council on Wednesday voted 6-3 in favor of a plan to lease 270 parking spaces in a municipal garage across from the tower to developer Leggat McCall Properties. Leggat had originally sought 420 spaces, to serve the 430,000 square feet of offices or research space that the firm wanted to build in the 22-story tower on Thorndike Street.

The amount of office space in the tower will also drop because Leggat agreed to double the affordable housing units in the building, from 24 to 48. The idea was proposed by councilor Sumbul Siddiqui, considered the swing vote on the council. Leggat will also increase the money it pays into the city’s affordable housing trust fund, from $11.5 million to $15 million.