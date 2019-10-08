In 2017, the retailer said that it would spend $7 billion to revamp its stores and build smaller locations in urban locations and college campuses. The move to downsize its footprint is driving the company’s growth — the company surpassed its earnings estimates this summer and announced its 100th small format store. This year alone, Target expects to open 30 small-format stores nationwide.

Target did not set a date for the opening of the Beacon Hill store, which will be its 50th in Massachusetts. The company also intends to open its first store on the Cape, at the Cape Cod Mall in Hyannis, this fall.

Next in the queue for its Boston presence is a 27,000-square-foot location the Fields Corner neighborhood of Dorchester which will open in 2020. The company will also open a 40,000-square-foot store at the North Quincy MBTA station, anchoring a new mixed-use development there.



On Tuesday, the company also announced that it will be act as the backbone of the newly reanimated Toys “R” Us brand of toy stores, which will be popping up in malls in Houston and Paramus, New Jersey this holiday season. Target said it will be providing the “toy assortment, digital capabilities and fulfillment services” for Tru Kids, the Toys “R” Us parent company. When shoppers visit the new ToysRUs.com website, which relaunched in conjunction with the announcement, they will be redirected to Target to make their purchases.

“Our US strategy is to bring back the Toys“R”Us brand in a modern way,” said Richard Barry chief executive of Tru Kids. “Target will help us deliver on that experience with its toy assortment, digital strength and ability to deliver orders to shoppers in a matter of hours.”

Janelle Nanos can be reached at janelle.nanos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @janellenanos.