Dr. Dennis Burke , whose criticism of concurrent surgery to state regulators and the Globe Spotlight Team helped spur a national debate in the medical community on the practice, has also been offered his old job back and will be honored with a hospital safety initiative in his name, his lawyer, Ellen Zucker, said.

A prominent former surgeon at Massachusetts General Hospital who was fired after he publicly challenged the practice of allowing doctors to operate on more than one patient at a time will receive $13 million to settle his wrongful termination lawsuit, his lawyer said Thursday.

Burke joined Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Milton after his 2015 dismissal and said in a statement that he doesn’t want to return to Mass. General. But the orthopedic surgeon said he was pleased to settle his lawsuit with the renowned Harvard-affiliated teaching hospital and suggested MGH had adopted changes in surgery practices since his departure.

“I am gratified by the actions MGH has taken in recent years to address the issue of allowing surgeons to operate in two rooms simultaneously, and I am humbled by its approach to the resolution of this matter,” he said in a statement.

Dr. Anne Klibanski, chief executive of Partners HealthCare, parent company of MGH, said she was pleased that the lawsuit had been resolved and, in a startling reversal by the institution, credited Burke for drawing attention to the safety issue.

“We are very grateful for Dr. Burke’s efforts to shine a light on questions of surgical safety and quality that led to the development of important improvements in our institutional policies and improved the care we deliver at MGH,” she said in a joint statement provided by Zucker.

Klibanski was named chief executive of Partners in June, succeeding Dr. David Torchiana, who was chief executive at the time Burke was fired.

Though many surgeons at teaching hospitals schedule operations to overlap by a few minutes — letting trainees close the surgical wound of the first operation while the surgeon moves on to the second — the debate at Mass. General focused on surgeries that overlapped for much longer, sometimes for hours. Burke and other critics of the practice said patients weren’t being informed that they were sharing their surgeon.

The settlement was announced hours before a scheduled hearing in Suffolk Superior Court over a judge’s order for MGH to provide Burke with a report on concurrent surgeries that the hospital has kept secret for years. The report was prepared by former US Attorney Donald Stern, who was hired by the hospital in 2011 to investigate Burke’s complaints.

In 2015, MGH president Dr. Peter Slavin told the Globe that Stern “found no basis to support Dr. Burke’s concerns,’’ but the hospital has strenuously fought to keep the report under wraps. Lawyers for the hospital said it contained legal advice and privileged peer-review material. A judge rejected those arguments in September and ordered it turned over.

MGH long insisted that it fired Burke for improperly releasing patient records, with names redacted, to the Globe. But he contended that was a pretext and that he was sacked because he blew the whistle on what he considered a serious patient-safety issue.

Under the terms of the settlement, the hospital offered to restore his clinical privileges and reinstate him as a member of the medical staff, Zucker said. But because he declined, the hospital’s board of trustees is instead appointing him as a member of MGH’s honorary staff.

“I intend to remain part of the MGH community as a member of its honorary staff, and I thank the board of trustees for bestowing this recognition upon me,” Burke said.

The safety initiative in his name will feature an annual lecture to which he and residents in Harvard’s combined orthopedic residency program will be invited.

MGH faces a separate whistle-blower lawsuit in federal court in Boston by a former MGH anesthesiologist, Dr. Lisa Wollman, who was also featured in the Spotlight Team series.

She alleged that a handful of orthopedic surgeons at Mass. General repeatedly kept patients waiting under anesthesia longer than was medically necessary or safe — sometimes more than an hour longer — as they juggled two or even three simultaneous operations.

The Spotlight report also prompted medical malpractice lawyers to focus on double-booking in three lawsuits against Dr. Kirkham Wood, a former spine surgeon at MGH who left in 2015 to work at Stanford University Medical Center.

One of those suits was filed by former Red Sox pitcher Bobby Jenks, who said he suffered a career-ending spine injury when Wood operated on his back while overseeing another operation at the same time. Jenks settled that claim against Wood and the hospital in May for $5.1 million.

Concurrent surgery also became the focus of litigation against Dr. David Samadi, a celebrity urologist who used to work at Lenox Hill Hospital in Manhattan. He was the subject of a separate Spotlight report.

Jonathan Saltzman can be reached at jsaltzman@globe.com.