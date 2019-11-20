The veteran developer Wednesday morning filed a letter of intent with the city for a 600-foot-tall office and condo building that would transform a key piece of the downtown waterfront. The letter is just a procedural step — Chiofaro did not include any images of the tower and is still working out many details — but it starts a new, and far-more-specific, phase of planning for an enormous project that has long been more about promise than reality.

After seven years of planning and debate, Don Chiofaro is finally ready to propose his signature skyscraper on the site of Boston Harbor Garage.

“We have an enormous responsibility to the city,” Chiofaro said. “It’s time to allow residents of — and visitors to — Boston the opportunity to enjoy the full potential of Boston’s waterfront.”

More details will come in the next few months, but Chiofaro’s letter to the Boston Planning and Development Agency outlines the basics of the $1 billion project.

The building would reach up to 600 feet high and have 900,000 square feet of space, mostly office and residential, perhaps a hotel, with the precise mix still to be determined. The bottom two or three floors would be retail, restaurants and other “active” uses, according to plans. Crucially, the building would take up just half the space on the street that the massive concrete garage there now does, opening up a plaza that would run alongside the New England Aquarium’s planned “Blueway” on Central Wharf.

Most of these parameters were ironed out in years of often-contentious negotiations between Chiofaro, the city, the project’s neighbors, and neighborhood groups, leading to rules that were just formally signed into Boston’s zoning last week. Now, they can delve into planning the project itself.

That doesn’t mean there still aren’t many hurdles to clear, or concerns about a project that would be far larger than almost anything ever built so close to Boston Harbor.

Two pending lawsuits — one against Chiofaro by his neighbors at the Harbor Towers condominium complex, another by the nonprofit Conservation Law Foundation challenging state approval of the broader downtown waterfront zoning plan — could yet delay or even derail the project. Last month, a judge ruled that parts of those lawsuits could advance towards a trial. Negotiations also continue with the Aquarium over parking and other measures to protect the nonprofit from losing business during construction.

But now those talks will go on alongside a formal BPDA planning process, with a goal of winning approval in a year to 18 months. Along the way, said Chiofaro Co. executive Rob Caridad, the company may be able to iron out their differences with neighbors and other critics.

“We believe strongly that our interests align, far more than they diverge, with Harbor Towers and CLF,” Caridad said. “We think the best way to advance the conversation is to remove the mystery about what we’re thinking.”

In a statement, CLF said, “Any developer that advances a project based on the variances in this current plan does so at their own financial risk. Developers cannot be allowed to buy their way of rules protecting public access to and enjoyment of the waterfront.”

A spokesman for Harbor Towers suggested Chiofaro and the city should await results of the lawsuit before proceeding.

“The Superior Court’s decision in October casts significant doubt on whether any project would comply with Massachusetts environmental law,” said Harbor Towers spokesman Tom Palmer. “As long as that legal question remains unresolved, it is premature to try to move forward on a project.”

Should he push through permitting, Chiofaro will have to finance and fill the pricey building with tenants, and he’ll be attempting to do it on the back end of a wave of towers already underway and planned downtown. But the veteran developer — best known for building International Place in the 1980s — is as bullish as ever that he’ll have no trouble doing just that.

“These projects take a long time. There’s a lot of ups and downs,” he said. "One thing won’t change: I think this is probably the best [development] site in the country.”

Tim Logan can be reached at tim.logan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @bytimlogan.