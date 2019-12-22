On the eve of Donald Trump’s inauguration in January 2017, the Globe published its first data dashboard to track the economy and other measures of national health under the new president. We focused on issues Trump pledged to address, including jobs, taxes, trade, immigration, and health care.

As the president enters his fourth year in office, our latest scorecard shows a mixed record. Here’s a quick recap of the stats:

■ Jobs and wages: The economy has continued to expand, and growth in monthly payrolls has been strong enough to push the unemployment rate down to 3.5 percent, the lowest level since 1969, and push average hourly wages up 3.3 percent in the past 12 months, compared with 2.5 percent in the last year of the Obama administration. The U6 jobless rate dropped to 6.9 percent in November from 9.1 percent when Trump took over; that means there are fewer people who have given up looking for job or are stuck in part-time work.