The name of the buyer — hidden behind a shell company — wasn’t publicly available, but the Wall Street Journal reported in 2017 that Dell Technologies founder Michael Dell had one of the three penthouses under contract.

That’s how much someone paid for one of the penthouses at the Four Seasons One Dalton in a sale that closed Friday, according to a deed filed in Suffolk County, the first of three such units to officially sell at the top of the 61-story tower that opened last summer.

One of the three highest homes ever built in Boston sold on Friday for $34 million.

Advertisement

An attorney representing the purchaser did not return a message seeking comment, and developer Richard Friedman said he couldn’t disclose the buyer’s identity.

The sales price was below the $40 million sought for the two-story, 7,300-square-foot penthouses, though it’s still the second-most-expensive home sold in Boston. No. 1? That’s the much larger Grand Penthouse at Millennium Tower in Downtown Crossing, which billionaire John Grayken bought for $35 million in 2016. (Grayken has put it back on the market, for $45 million. No takers yet.)

Since the Four Seasons on One Dalton’s lower floors opened in June, sales have been gradually closing on upper-floor condos. As of Friday, 84 units had closed sales, Friedman said, a little more than half the building. The average price, according to filed deeds, was $5.7 million, and ranged from $680,000 unit on the 24th floor to north of $10 million on the upper floors. More units are under contract — including one of the two remaining penthouses — Friedman said.

“We’re doing fine,” he said. “We’ve exceeded our expectations.”

The $750 million tower has come under fire from critics who say it reflects the excess of Boston’s high-end building boom, and warn that many of its units could be bought by out-of-town, and absentee, owners.

Advertisement

Friedman has maintained that many of One Dalton’s buyers are local, or have strong local ties. And while roughly a third of the sales deeds filed so far have been to trusts or LLCs that can shield a buyer’s identity, many of the rest appear to be local business leaders and executives, as well as high-powered doctors and academics. An LLC tied to auto dealer Herb Chambers paid $17.8 million for a unit on the 59th floor, just below the penthouse that closed on Friday.

Tim Logan can be reached at tim.logan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @bytimlogan.