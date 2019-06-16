Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross downplayed the prospect of a major trade deal emerging from a possible meeting between President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Group of 20 summit in Osaka, Japan, this month. “I think the most that will come out of the G-20 might be an agreement to actively resume talks,” Ross said in an interview Sunday with The Wall Street Journal from Paris, where he was attending the Paris Air Show. Talks with China broke off in early May. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Food

Maple syrup production rises, despite shorter season

US maple syrup production increased slightly this year, even though the sap-collecting season was shorter than last year’s, the US Department of Agriculture said. The country produced 4.2 million gallons, up 1 percent from 2018. Vermont, the country’s leading producer, made more than 2 million gallons. New York was second, at 820,000 gallons, then Maine with 580,000 gallons and Wisconsin with 270,000 gallons. New Hampshire was the only state for which data were available data to see a decline: to 148,000 gallons. The maple season requires warm days and nights below freezing for the sap to flow. This year’s season lasted an average of 30 days in the syrup-producing states, compared with 42 days in 2018, the USDA said. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Transportation

Grant will help Amtrak and R.I. plan for stop at T.F. Green

Rhode Island has received a $2.8 million federal grant to boost efforts to bring Amtrak to the state’s main airport. The grant was announced by US Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse and US Representatives Jim Langevin and David Cicilline, all Democrats. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation will use the money to pay for further planning involving both the state and Amtrak. Currently, T.F. Green Airport is connected to Providence and Boston by the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority’s commuter rail line. In Rhode Island, Amtrak stops in Providence, Kingston, and Westerly. The congressional delegation said adding Amtrak service to the airport could position the state to attract new investment and create jobs. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Aviation

CEO says Boeing made warning-system mistake

Boeing’s CEO said the company made a ‘‘mistake’’ in handling a problematic cockpit warning system in its 737 Max jets before two crashes killed 346 people, and he promised transparency as the company works to get the grounded planes in the air again. Speaking before the Paris Air Show, Dennis Muilenburg told reporters Boeing’s communication with regulators, customers, and the public ‘‘was not consistent. And that’s unacceptable.’’ The Federal Aviation Administration has faulted Boeing for not telling regulators for more than a year that a safety indicator in the cockpit didn’t work as intended. Boeing and the FAA have said the warning light wasn’t critical for flight safety. But the botched communication has eroded trust in Boeing as it struggles to rebound from crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia. ‘‘We clearly had a mistake in the implementation of the alert,’’ Muilenburg said. Pilots have expressed anger that Boeing did not inform them about new software implicated in the crashes. — ASSOCIATED PRESS