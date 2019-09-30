Recent bird sightings on Cape Cod (as of Sept. 24) as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society.
The American avocet continued at Forest Beach in Chatham, where birders also noted 3 marbled godwits, 2 black skimmers, a Northern shoveler, and a little blue heron.
A gull-billed tern was seen at South Monomoy, where other reports included 6 Northern pintail, a buff-breasted sandpiper, 2 Baird’s sandpipers, a Wilson’s phalarope, a long-billed dowitcher, and 3,200 tree swallows.
A summer tanager was at Fort Hill in Eastham, and a golden-winged warbler was reported from High Toss Road in Wellfleet.
Sightings at Nauset Spit in Orleans included a Lapland longspur, 3 marsh wrens, 5 American pipits, 21 Savannah sparrows, a yellow-breasted chat, and 3 bobolinks.
Advertisement
Other sightings around the Cape included 6 black skimmers and an American golden-plover at Gray’s Beach in Yarmouth, 9 black skimmers at Chapin Beach in Dennis, a Sabine’s gull in Nantucket Sound, 2 long-tailed jaegers off Orleans, 2 Caspian terns in Nauset Marsh in Eastham, a Lapland longspur at Wellfleet Bay sanctuary, and a harlequin duck at Race Point in Provincetown.
For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call the Massachusetts Audubon Society at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.