fb-pixel

Recent bird sightings on Cape Cod (as of Sept. 24) as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society.

The American avocet continued at Forest Beach in Chatham, where birders also noted 3 marbled godwits, 2 black skimmers, a Northern shoveler, and a little blue heron.

A gull-billed tern was seen at South Monomoy, where other reports included 6 Northern pintail, a buff-breasted sandpiper, 2 Baird’s sandpipers, a Wilson’s phalarope, a long-billed dowitcher, and 3,200 tree swallows.

A summer tanager was at Fort Hill in Eastham, and a golden-winged warbler was reported from High Toss Road in Wellfleet.

Sightings at Nauset Spit in Orleans included a Lapland longspur, 3 marsh wrens, 5 American pipits, 21 Savannah sparrows, a yellow-breasted chat, and 3 bobolinks.

Advertisement

Other sightings around the Cape included 6 black skimmers and an American golden-plover at Gray’s Beach in Yarmouth, 9 black skimmers at Chapin Beach in Dennis, a Sabine’s gull in Nantucket Sound, 2 long-tailed jaegers off Orleans, 2 Caspian terns in Nauset Marsh in Eastham, a Lapland longspur at Wellfleet Bay sanctuary, and a harlequin duck at Race Point in Provincetown.

For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call the Massachusetts Audubon Society at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.