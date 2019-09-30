Recent bird sightings on Cape Cod (as of Sept. 24) as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society.

The American avocet continued at Forest Beach in Chatham, where birders also noted 3 marbled godwits, 2 black skimmers, a Northern shoveler, and a little blue heron.

A gull-billed tern was seen at South Monomoy, where other reports included 6 Northern pintail, a buff-breasted sandpiper, 2 Baird’s sandpipers, a Wilson’s phalarope, a long-billed dowitcher, and 3,200 tree swallows.