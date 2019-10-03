These plans were confirmed by Josh Fetterman, the director of project development for City Realty Group, who’s part of the investment group that purchased the building last year.

The no-frills bar at 149 Charles St., which has been a staple of the neighborhood for decades, could be gone by next year. It’s slated to close because the new owners want to transform the building into an extended-stay hotel and replace the Beacon Hill Pub with a fine-dining restaurant.

If you’ve never been to the Beacon Hill Pub, plan on going soon, because its days are numbered.

The proposal calls for transforming the upper floors of the building into 16 suites designed for travelers on long-term visits to Boston. There would be a small lobby on the ground floor, and the pub space would be renovated and turned into a new restaurant.

“It would still have a bar and still have a liquor license,” Fetterman noted in a telephone interview.

It’s still in the early stages of the process, but if all goes according to plan, work could start in the summer or fall of next year, and the Beacon Hill Pub could stay open “right until the start of construction,” he said.

Fetterman said although there are many hotels in the city, they’re not all necessarily suitable for long-term stays. The proposed extended-stay hotel at 149 Charles St. would feature suite-style units with full kitchens that would be rented out to guests looking to stay in Boston for a week, a month, or more.

“We think there’s a good market for that,” he said.

Fetterman said they’re working with local restaurateur Babak Bina to advise them on transforming the pub into the new fine-dining establishment. Who will operate the restaurant? “We don’t have an operator” yet, Fetterman said.

The Beacon Hill Pub has been a staple of the neighborhood for decades and has been operating at 149 Charles St. since the 1980s.

It was previously the site of Father’s 3, a bar in the 1970s that catered to an “offbeat crowd” where it was “not unusual to share a beer with a doctor, drag queen, addict, or mother of three,” the Globe reported at the time.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.