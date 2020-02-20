Disney On Ice will be back in Boston this weekend, giving youngsters a chance to see some of their favorite characters from the House of Mouse perform acrobatic feats on skates. This year’s show, called “Road Trip Adventures,” takes audiences to the locales of recent movies like “Mary Poppins Returns,” “Toy Story 4,” “Moana,” and “Frozen,” and will also feature popular Disney princesses and classic characters like Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Goofy. (Thursday, Feb. 20 through Sunday, Feb. 23 at various times; TD Garden, Boston; $20 and up; all ages).

Hip-hop veteran Busta Rhymes has nearly three decades worth of tongue-twisting tracks to his name, from “Woo Hah!! Got You All in Check” to “Gimme Some More.” While the rapper hasn’t put out a new album since 2012’s “Year of the Dragon,” he has more than enough hits to get the crowd moving this Friday at Big Night Live. No word on whether Rhymes will make time during his Boston visit to check out the small island in Shrewsbury that unofficially bears his name. (Friday, Feb. 21 at 10 p.m.; Big Night Live, Boston; $25 and up; 21+).

MassArt Art Museum Grand Opening

Located on the campus of the Massachusetts College of Art and Design, the MassArt Art Museum has a mission to make contemporary art accessible to everyone through daily free admission. The museum will host its grand opening on Saturday at noon, with an installation by Portuguese artist Joana Vasconcelos, an exhibit that showcases artists working at the intersection of contemporary art and video games, and an installation from artist collective Ghost of a Dream in the lobby. (Saturday, Feb. 22 from noon to 7 p.m.; MassArt, Boston; free; all ages).

CRASHfest

CRASHfest, an annual global music festival, will return for another edition this weekend with 10 artists spanning various genres from Afrobeat to klezmer. Highlights include a concert version of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical “Fela!” and a performance from Grammy-nominated supergroup Bokanté. (Saturday, Feb. 22 at 5:30 p.m.; House of Blues, Boston; $48-$55; all ages).

CatVideo Fest

For those who love cat videos (honestly, who doesn’t?), hit pause on your Sunday plans and head to Coolidge Corner Theatre for CatVideoFest, an annual compilation of the latest and greatest cat videos. Sure, you can watch 72 minutes of cat videos on the Internet for free, but every ticket sold to CatVideoFest raises money for local feline charities. (Sunday, Feb. 23 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Coolidge Corner Theatre, Brookline; $12-$14; all ages).

