OddFellows, Brooklyn’s finest — and most peculiar — ice cream, comes to Chestnut Hill

Where to OddFellows Ice Cream Co., a Brooklyn-based ice cream parlor now at The Street Chestnut Hill.

Why For unusual ice cream flavors served in a 1950s ambiance, plus boozy sweets.

The backstory Cofounder Mohan Kumar started the business after trying to find savory sweets for his pregnant wife, Holiday. A pretzel-based dairy creation from his pal Sam Mason, the former pastry chef at New York City’s acclaimed (now closed) wd-50, sated her cravings. And thus, the trio collaborated to launch OddFellows, specializing in odd ice cream. They now have more than 400 recipes. Brooklyn’s finest, the sign on the door says.