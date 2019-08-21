OddFellows, Brooklyn’s finest — and most peculiar — ice cream, comes to Chestnut Hill
Where to OddFellows Ice Cream Co., a Brooklyn-based ice cream parlor now at The Street Chestnut Hill.
Why For unusual ice cream flavors served in a 1950s ambiance, plus boozy sweets.
The backstory Cofounder Mohan Kumar started the business after trying to find savory sweets for his pregnant wife, Holiday. A pretzel-based dairy creation from his pal Sam Mason, the former pastry chef at New York City’s acclaimed (now closed) wd-50, sated her cravings. And thus, the trio collaborated to launch OddFellows, specializing in odd ice cream. They now have more than 400 recipes. Brooklyn’s finest, the sign on the door says.
What to eat Ice cream and sorbet, in an array of vividly colored and peculiar — but not too peculiar — combinations: lemon meringue pie, buttermilk honey blueberry, peanut butter and jelly, burnt marshmallow, strawberry jam, pink lemonade sorbet, and miso cherry, an intensely salty-tart combination. There’s also a limited-edition flavor, basil chip, from Fox & the Knife chef Karen Akunowicz. (Limited indeed: Sadly, it was unavailable on a recent visit.) There are also a few soft-serve flavors (peanut butter, marshmallow). Top your bounty with cornflakes, chocolate pearls, coffee or chocolate “soil” crumbles, salted caramel, and hot fudge. Unlike at so many other ice cream places, a kids’ size ($4) is manageably mini.
What to drink There are cold-brew frappes ($10), floats, espresso, cappuccino, lattes, affogato (espresso and ice cream) — and, come fall, wine, beer, and boozy floats.
The takeaway A cheeky hideaway underneath Legal Sea Foods. The OddFellows sign looks like a Broadway marquee, and inside, you’ll see photos of celebrities superimposed with OddFellows bow ties, including a 1980s-era portrait of Barbara Walters. Why not? On another wall, there’s a lineup of Chestnut Hill’s “Conely” Hearts Club, which includes sketches of several Celtics players. But the real atmosphere comes from the crowd, which seems to include all of Newton lining up down the sidewalk for a scoop.
OddFellows Ice Cream Co., 55 Boylston St., Chestnut Hill, 617-505-6446, www.oddfellowsnyc.com
Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.