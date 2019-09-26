Where to Goldilox Bagels, in the Hillside neighborhood of Medford, near Tufts. The new operation is in the former space that housed Stone & Skillet English muffins.

Why Every bagel sandwich is made to order, and it all comes to you quickly — with a smile. This is nothing like a chain bagel establishment. All bagels are made on the premises.

The Back Story The husband-wife team behind Goldilox live very close to their new shop, which opened on Friday, Sept. 13. Lindsey Gaudet, who has a background in corporate work, and her husband, Ed Thill, a culinary school graduate who has cooked around town, including at Casa B in Somerville, had done a few pop-ups while Ed experimented with bagel recipes in their home kitchen. She was raised in West Roxbury on frozen Sara Lee and Bruegger’s bagels. He was in Milton eating Zeppy’s bagels.