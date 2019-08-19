Aniston, Witherspoon and Carell are journalists at war in ‘Morning Show’ trailer

Apple’s first major TV series is betting big on the world of TV journalism.

In the first full trailer for “The Morning Show,” set to launch on the company’s TV Plus streaming service, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell star as three journalists whose lives are upended as the landscape of morning news shifts around them.

In a Matt Lauer-esque storyline, Aniston plays a TV host whose long-time cohost (Carell) is abruptly fired, seemingly over sexual harassment allegations. As the newsroom reels from the professional and personal ramifications of the scandal, a skilled reporter (Witherspoon) rises above the pack and is vetted by the network as a new-cohost – even as Aniston’s character begins to break down.