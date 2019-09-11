First it was Paul Pierce. Then it was Rob Gronkowski. Now, you can count Mark Wahlberg as the latest local celebrity looking to cash in on the CBD craze.

On Monday, The Alkaline Water Company announced that it had acquired AQUAhydrate, a Los Angeles-based bottled water producer that counts Wahlberg, Sean “Diddy” Combs, and celebrity personal trainer Jillian Michaels (“The Biggest Loser”) among its backers.

A press release announcing the acquisition made clear that the newly combined company planned to launch several CBD-infused products in the near future “due to increased demand and popularity for functional wellness beverages.”