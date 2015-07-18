Blind date: Champagne daze

HIS IDEAL MATE: Could teach him new things

EMILY T.: 24 / mental health specialist

WHO PLAYS HER IN THE MOVIE: Blake Lively

WHAT MAKES HER A CATCH: She knows more about football than the average male.

6:45 P.M. BABBO PIZZERIA, SEAPORT DISTRICT

> BUBBLING OVER

Eric: I came straight from work, so I brushed my teeth at the office and hopped in an Uber. I considered having a glass of Scotch, but I had good energy, so no need.

Emily: I had a few Bloody Marys with co-workers in Harvard Square. I was late but, honestly, did it on purpose because I didn’t want to be the first one there. I went to the bar and got a glass of champagne.

Eric: I waited for Emily to show up. I mentioned to the hosts that I was there for a blind date (which they got a huge kick out of).

Emily: We were waiting in different parts of the restaurant without even realizing we were both already there. Eventually, the hostess brought me over to Eric.

> SPARKLING CONVERSATION

Eric: She had beautiful eyes and long blond hair, which I’m a total sucker for.

Emily: I liked his style. Eric is from Texas and wore his cowboy boots to dinner.

Eric: She already had a glass of champagne, so I ordered a bottle of champagne for us to split. Seemed like as good a reason as any to celebrate!

Emily: He asked me how my week was, and the conversation flowed from there.

Eric: We talked about everything from where we grew up to our mutual love of dogs. She’s a big shopaholic, but she totally owned it, so it wasn’t off-putting. We were at the restaurant for about two and a half hours, so we covered a lot of ground.

Emily: Parts of the menu were in Italian, which was a little confusing.

Eric: We started off with a toasted mozzarella appetizer, which was delicious.

Emily: I discovered he has a “sappy” side. He likes to write handwritten notes to those he cares about, which I thought was sweet.

Eric: She was very sweet and bubbly, with a nice touch of sarcasm. She mentioned that she’s a Masshole, which is almost a deal breaker, but she had plenty of other redeeming qualities that canceled it out.

Emily: He was a very genuine person. I was attracted to his values and interests.

> PUT A CORK IN IT

Eric: I realized we had been there for over two hours and it didn’t seem that long.

Emily: We ended up ordering another bottle of champagne after dinner. We mutually decided it was time for the date to end. He asked for my number, which I was happy to give him. Eric is an awesome guy.

Eric: She entered her number into my phone. Although it probably wasn’t as smooth as I imagined in my head, it worked, so that’s all that matters.

Emily: We walked out and his Uber had already arrived. We hugged goodbye and I stayed back to wait for my Uber.

> SECOND DATE?

Eric: I would be game for another date, but it’d also be OK if we were just friends.

Emily: I would be up for meeting again as friends.

> POST-MORTEM

Eric: A-

Emily: A-

