The 2020 issue

The Top 100 Women-Led Businesses in Massachusetts

Meet the female power players of the Bay State.

How leaders successfully pivoted when the pandemic hit

By Susan Moeller

5 ways the pandemic can improve the workplace for women

By Shirley Leung

Why 'what do you do?' is a loaded question for Black women

By Linda Chavers

Babson College is helping teens find their leadership superpowers

By Janelle Nanos

How 5 top executives are changing course during the pandemic

By Susan Moeller

What 2020 taught female leaders about managing a crisis

As told to Alison Goldman

‘If I were a boy, I would sail the seven seas,’ my daughter sang at 7. Had I already failed her?

Raising children is the one thing, above all else, that you want to do perfectly. But sometimes they surprise you.

Past honorees and coverage

Why women fall into the negative feedback trap

New research shows women internalize criticism, while men let it roll off their backs. Could a radical attitude shift provide relief?

We’re a long way from achieving equity, but here are some proactive steps both companies and women can take.

These women-run businesses make more than $5 million a year. Here’s what they’re doing right.

By Michelle Figueroa

Outdated gender roles persist both at home and in the office. Here’s how some women beat the odds.

Research shows these strategies can lead to a better business.