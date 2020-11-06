Sections
The 2020 issue
The Top 100 Women-Led Businesses in Massachusetts
Meet the female power players of the Bay State.
How leaders successfully pivoted when the pandemic hit
By Susan Moeller
5 ways the pandemic can improve the workplace for women
By Shirley Leung
Why 'what do you do?' is a loaded question for Black women
By Linda Chavers
Babson College is helping teens find their leadership superpowers
By Janelle Nanos
How 5 top executives are changing course during the pandemic
By Susan Moeller
What 2020 taught female leaders about managing a crisis
As told to Alison Goldman
‘If I were a boy, I would sail the seven seas,’ my daughter sang at 7. Had I already failed her?
Raising children is the one thing, above all else, that you want to do perfectly. But sometimes they surprise you.
