Police identify victim in Dorchester shooting

Boston police have identified a man who was fatally shot in Dorchester early Friday morning as 59-year-old Arnold Woodrum, officials said.

Woodrum, who lived in Dorchester, was found suffering from gunshot wounds inside a home at 107 Devon St. about 3:30 a.m., according to police. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died of his injuries, police said.

Police are investigating the shooting. No arrests had been made by Monday afternoon, officials said.