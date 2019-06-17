Police identify victim in Dorchester shooting
Boston police have identified a man who was fatally shot in Dorchester early Friday morning as 59-year-old Arnold Woodrum, officials said.
Woodrum, who lived in Dorchester, was found suffering from gunshot wounds inside a home at 107 Devon St. about 3:30 a.m., according to police. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died of his injuries, police said.
Police are investigating the shooting. No arrests had been made by Monday afternoon, officials said.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact detectives at 617-343-4470.
