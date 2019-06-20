Federal judge halts immigration arrests at Massachusetts courts while lawsuit plays out

The lawsuit alleges the practice is scaring victims and defendants away from court and making it harder for prosecutors to hold people accountable.

US District Judge Indira Talwani issued the decision Thursday in the lawsuit brought against US Immigration and Customs Enforcement in April by public defenders and two Massachusetts prosecutors, Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan and Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins.

BOSTON — A judge has barred federal authorities from arresting people at Massachusetts courthouses for civil immigration violations while a lawsuit challenging the practice plays out.

The judge’s ruling blocks ICE from arresting people as they are arriving at, leaving, or attending a court hearing.

It doesn’t affect the agency’s ability to arrest people on civil violations when they’re already in custody or detain people on criminal matters.

An ICE spokesman said the agency is reviewing the decision and ‘‘respects the ruling of the court.’’

Talwani wrote in her 29-page ruling that the plaintiffs have “demonstrated a likelihood of success on the merits” on the first count of their civil complaint.

“Criminal defendants will be unable to vindicate their rights if they are taken into ICE custody prior to appearing in court or if witnesses in their defense are too fearful to visit a courthouse,” Talwani wrote. “None of these harms can be remedied after the conclusion of this litigation. Therefore, the court finds that the Plaintiffs have alleged irreparable harm sufficient to warrant and injunction.”

Iván Espinoza-Madrigal, executive director of Lawyers for Civil Rights in Boston, hailed the ruling.

“Today’s order represents a huge victory for the rule of law, against the overreaching anti-immigrant policies of the Trump Administration. As LCR and our allies have consistently demonstrated, ICE’s immigration enforcement in and around courthouses undermines our system of justice, by chilling victims and witnesses from seeking redress in our courts,” Espinoza-Madrigal said in a statement.

“We are gratified by today’s ruling, and look forward to continuing to protect the rights of immigrant communities through creative and courageous legal action,” he said.

Travis Andersen of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.