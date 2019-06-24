West Springfield man charged with seven counts of vehicular homicide in Randolph, N.H. crash

A West Springfield man is facing seven counts of negligent homicide for his alleged role in a devastating crash that killed seven people Friday evening in Randolph, N.H., authorities said.

In a statement, New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald’s office said Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 23, was arrested Monday at his home 90 Newbridge Street in West Springfield.

“Mr. Zhukovskyy was the driver of the truck involved in the fatal accident on Friday, June 21, 2019 in Randolph, New Hampshire,” MacDonald said in a statement. “Mr. Zhukovskyy was taken into custody on a fugitive from justice charge. That charge is based on an arrest warrant that had been issued on June 24, 2019, charging him with seven counts of negligent homicide. The charges and allegations are merely accusations, and Mr. Zhukovskyy is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.”