Archaeologists are examining a famous New York ritual gathering site: Woodstock

Binghamton University’s Public Archaeology Facility has been examining the site of the Woodstock Music and Art Fair, the most famous of the 1960s rock festivals, which was held 50 years ago this summer, the university said in a statement.

It’s no wonder that archaeologists are now looking at the site of Woodstock.

Hundreds of thousands of people once inexplicably converged on a remote site in upstate New York to engage in a mass ritual marked by a wide range of unusual behaviors.

Last year, archaeologists determined the exact location of the stage where Jimi Hendrix, Sly and the Family Stone, the Who, the Grateful Dead, Janis Joplin, among others, played to an unexpectedly large crowd of 400,000, the university said.

More recently, by analyzing the rocks and vegetation surrounding the area, the team found 24 vendor booths and 13 other potential cultural features in an area known as the “Bindy Bazaar.”

“The Bindy Bazaar was a meeting place where transactions -- which included trading and bartering, in addition to selling -- and cultural interactions took place,” Maria O’Donovan, assistant to the director of the Public Archaeology Facility, said in the statement. “It exemplifies the informal, free-wheeling spirit of the counterculture.”

In 2018, archaeologists identified the site of the main stage (Daniel Wolf/Globe File)

O’Donovan said that spirit was reflected in the fact that the booths in the bazaar were not set up the way they were shown on plans.

“Our research demonstrated that the reality of what occurred at Woodstock was not captured by the preliminary plans,” she said. “Archaeologists located 24 potential vendor booths concentrated on one side of the Bindy Bazaar area and not distributed as on the 1969 plans. This is more evidence that the festival took on a life of its own that organizers could not control. We also identified more recent usage of the area, which could be related to later anniversary events or causal use of the site before it was acquired and preserved.”

The archaeologists worked closely with the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, which owns the Woodstock site, and its Museum at Bethel Woods, which is focused on telling the story of the Sixties.

O’Donovan said the museum has “long-term preservation and interpretive goals for the site. Their immediate concerns were to prevent further impact to the area and to open the Bindy Bazaar to visitors with a reconstructed trail network and with interpretive signage. The Museum at Bethel Woods is considering special displays in the Bindy Bazaar for the 50th anniversary and I am sure the anniversary influenced the timing of our research.”

With a little help from his friends,Joe Cocker faces a sea of concertgoers (Don Hogan Charles/NYT File)

With four inexperienced promoters, the festival began to wrong quickly. The towns of both Woodstock and Wallkill denied permission for the concert, forcing the festival to be held on farmer Max Yasgur’s land in Bethel, New York, on Aug. 15 to Aug. 18, 1969, according to britannica.com.

But something about the cultural moment touched a nerve and, even though few tickets were sold, about 400,000 people showed up for what was billed as “Three Days of Peace and Music.” Rain fell, but the audience bonded, possibly because of the psychedelics and marijuana consumed.

The Globe reported on Aug. 16, 1969, “More than 200,000 young Americans jammed into town for perhaps the most spectacular music festival ever staged in the East or, for that matter, anywhere in the nation. They began arriving Wednesday — long-haired, blue-jeaned and bell-bottomed — and by later tonight the crowd may swell to as many as 300,000.”

Jeremiah Manion of the Globe staff contributed to this report.