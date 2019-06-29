Hikers find 70-year-old Dorchester man who was missing for days in White Mountains

One hiker stayed with Staff, the statement said, while another hiker ran nearly the nearly 5 miles to the Lincoln Woods trailhead to get help. Staff was led to an off-road vehicle waiting for him at Franconia Brook and driven to the trailhead, where he was reunited with family at about 10:25 p.m. Friday, officials said.

Conservation officers from New Hampshire Fish and Game learned at about 7:45 p.m. Friday that recreational hikers may have found Christopher Staff near the intersection of Bond Cliff and Wilderness trails, according to a statement issued late Friday.

A 70-year-old man from Dorchester who had gone missing while hiking in New Hampshire’s White Mountains earlier this week was found Friday evening nearly 5 miles from the Lincoln Woods trailhead and reunited with family, who had been looking for him for four days.

An ambulance brought Staff to Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth for further evaluation. As of late Friday, officials said they didn’t know where Staff was or what he had been doing during the four days he was missing.

Staff had departed from Lincoln Woods on at 1 a.m. Monday with a plan to hike the 31-mile Pemigewasset Loop, also known as the Pemi Loop. He intended to return to Massachusetts by 9:30 p.m. the same day, officials said, but he didn’t show up. Staff’s wife contacted authorities two hours later.

The popular trail takes hikers to the summits of eight 4,000-foot mountains. Before Staff was found Friday, Lieutenant Jim Kneeland of New Hampshire Fish and Game said many hikers plan two or three days to traverse it, rather than trying to tackle it in a single day, as Staff did.

On Tuesday, conservation officers and searchers from the Appalachian Mountain Club checked many trails in the Pemi Loop, but didn’t find Staff. Later Tuesday, officials learned some hikers may have spotted Staff near the summit of Mount Bond on Monday evening. The mountain peak is 4,698 feet.

On Wednesday, volunteers from the Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team joined conservation officers in the search for Staff by scouring drainage areas near Mount Bond and Bondcliff. The New Hampshire Army National Guard flew searchers to the summits and also conducted an aerial search, according to the statement, but didn’t find Staff.

The search entered its third day on Thursday as searchers resumed their efforts by combing drainage areas in the Bond Mountains. Officials also received calls reporting that Staff had been traveling clockwise around the Pemi Loop and had reached the summit of Mount Bond.

On Friday, searchers from six different organizations, including a K-9 team, set out looking for Staff. Their efforts concluded at 7:30 p.m., officials said. Fifteen minutes later, officials got word that Staff may have been found.

Earlier this month, Sandra Lee, 63, of Mount Tabor, N.J., died at Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin, N.H., after she was rescued while showing signs of hypothermia as she hiked Mount Washington in high winds and bitter cold, authorities said.

Just hours later, 80-year-old James Clark , of Dublin, Ohio, was rescued on Mount Washington after his teenage grandsons left him hiking alone. New Hampshire Fish and Game has said it is considering criminal charges against the family, as well as a bill for the rescue.

Globe correspondent Jeremy C. Fox contributed. Laura Crimaldi can be reached at laura.crimaldi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @lauracrimaldi.