MBTA has video of Red Line train derailment on June 11

Late Wednesday afternoon, Pesaturo acknowledged there was in fact a video of the train derailment near the JFK/UMass Station in Dorchester, traveling some 1,800 feet as it smashed into bungalows of plywood housing equipment that used computers to control switches and signals on the tracks.

The Globe has asked T public information official Joseph Pesaturo for the past two days whether the transportation agency was in possession of any video recording of the derailment, which so heavily damaged the signaling system , T workers with wooden flag poles now direct Ashmont and Braintree trains through stations.

The MBTA acknowledged for the first time Wednesday that some portion of the Red Line derailment last month was recorded on video, but top T officials have not mentioned its existence despite multiple public appearances since the June 11 incident.

Pesaturo did not say who took the video or when the MBTA obtained it.

He said the T won’t make the video public now but instead will wait for public records requests to be processed under the state’s version of the Freedom of Information Act, which allows citizens to receive government records.

“The T’s Records Access Officer is processing all of the requests for video, including the Globe’s,’’ he wrote in an e-mail.

He also wrote that the agency is withholding public disclosure because T managers have not yet determined why the Red Line train derailed.

“The video is part of an ongoing investigation,’’ he wrote.

Asked why the T managers never mentioned the video at any of their press conferences or appearances in public while they discussed the derailment, Pesaturo replied: “The T never said [the] video did not exist.”

Boston firefighters had to evacuate some 60 passengers off the train after it derailed around 6 a.m. June 11. The 50-year-old train car involved has been sent to experts for examination, and the T has said the derailment was not caused by operator error.

The ongoing repairs are expected to last through the summer, and the T has warned Red Line passengers to expect delays until that work is done.

John R. Ellement can be reached at ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.