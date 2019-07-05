Kevin Spacey accuser abruptly drops civil lawsuit

The man who alleged actor Kevin Spacey groped him in a Nantucket bar in July 2016 abruptly dropped his civil lawsuit Friday, eight days after filing it in superior court on the island.

Boston attorney Mitchell Garabedian, who represents the teenager, sent out a copy of a court document noting that he is voluntarily dropping the lawsuit. No explanation for the sudden change in legal tactics was included in the document Garabedian provided.

The document states that the lawsuit is being dropped “with prejudice and without costs to any party.”