Kevin Spacey accuser abruptly drops civil lawsuit
The man who alleged actor Kevin Spacey groped him in a Nantucket bar in July 2016 abruptly dropped his civil lawsuit Friday, eight days after filing it in superior court on the island.
Boston attorney Mitchell Garabedian, who represents the teenager, sent out a copy of a court document noting that he is voluntarily dropping the lawsuit. No explanation for the sudden change in legal tactics was included in the document Garabedian provided.
The document states that the lawsuit is being dropped “with prejudice and without costs to any party.”
“Plaintiff states that because no adverse party has served an answer or motion for summary judgment in this matter, Plaintiff is voluntarily dismissing this civil action,’’ the court filing states.
Spacey is currently facing criminal charges in connection with the incident, has pleaded not guilty.
No further information is currently available.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
