Fireworks set off near statue at Bunker Hill Monument in Charlestown; no damage reported

Authorities have launched a probe after revelers set off fireworks near the Warren Prescott Statue by the Bunker Hill Monument in Charlestown on Saturday night, according to the National Park Service.

On Monday, the Park Service provided a statement from Superintendent Michael Creasey of the Boston National Historical Park about the incident.

“A group of 15-20 individuals ignited some sort of fireworks or flares around 11:30 pm Saturday night in the vicinity of the Warren Prescott Statue next to the Bunker Monument,” the statement said. “The park curator assessed the area this morning and reports no damage to the statue or adjacent area. The investigation remains open. We have nothing additional to report.”