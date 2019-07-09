5,000-square-foot Andover home is ‘total loss’ after two-alarm fire

A few minutes later, firefighters began arriving at 8 Brundrett Ave. where they found “a heavy volume of fire” coming from inside the house, Mansfield said. Firefighters chose to take a defensive approach by fighting the fire from the outside because of its severity.

One of the home’s occupants reported the fire by calling 911 at 10:30 p.m. Monday, said Andover Fire Chief Michael Mansfield.

A 5,000-square-foot Andover home is a “total loss” after a two-alarm fire swept the property Monday night, according to fire officials.

Two occupants were home at the time of the fire, and both got out safely, Mansfield said. One firefighter was taken to a local hospital after suffering non life-threatening injuries battling the fire.

Mansfield said firefighters were knocking down hot spots of the blaze until about 8:45 a.m. Tuesday morning.

He estimated the fire caused about $1,000,000 in damages.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Andover Fire Department and the state Department of Fire Services.

