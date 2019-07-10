Harvard suspends star economist Roland Fryer following sexual harassment complaints

His downfall came after multiple women alleged that Fryer discussed sex at work, sexualized female employees, and created a demeaning workplace at his research lab going back several years, according to an attorney representing a lab worker who filed a complaint.

The punishment derails the career of a scholar who, at 30, became the youngest African-American to receive tenure at Harvard. Fryer was also awarded a MacArthur “Genius” grant and the John Bates Clark Medal, given by the American Economic Association to the best American economist under age 40.

Harvard on Wednesday suspended the prominent economist Roland G. Fryer Jr. for two years without pay and shut down his lab after an investigation found he engaged in unwelcome sexual conduct with multiple women in his lab.

Advertisement

In an e-mail to members of the economics department, Claudine Gay, the dean of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences, noted that a review by Harvard’s Office for Dispute Resolution concluded that Fryer “engaged in unwelcome sexual conduct toward several individuals, resulting in the creation of a hostile work environment over the course of several years.”

The review also documented behavior that was “not sexual harassment but that constituted violations” of Harvard’s professional conduct policy, Gay wrote.

“In short, Professor Fryer exhibited a pattern of behavior that failed to meet expectations of conduct within our community and was harmful to the well-being of its members,” Gay wrote. “I was particularly upset to learn of the ways in which EdLabs members have been impacted, both personally and professionally. The totality of these behaviors is a clear violation of institutional norms and a betrayal of the trust of the FAS community.”

When Fryer’s two-year suspension is over, he will be barred from advising or supervisory roles on campus, and will, at Gay’s discretion, be allowed to teach undergraduate classes subject to monitoring by a Title IX-trained individual, without access to graduate teaching fellows, Gay wrote.

Advertisement

Fryer will also be allowed to teach graduate classes in two years, but not graduate workshops. After he completes two years teaching under those strictures, Gay will decide whether to restore some or all of Fryer’s academic privileges, she wrote.

Fryer did not immediately return an e-mail seeking comment Wednesday.

In a recent letter to the editor of The New York Times, Fryer apologized for making “bad jokes,” but he denied retaliating against employees or fostering an environment where women felt alienated.

Michael Levenson can be reached at mlevenson@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mlevenson.