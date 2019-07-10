Scituate Animal Shelter waives adoption fees after donation from Miranda Lambert

“The response has been enormous; there’s been an overwhelming amount of support and love sent Miranda Lambert’s way,” Good said. “Everyone feels really special that this famous figure has helped us in our little part of the world.”

The announcement was posted to the shelter’s Facebook account Wednesday, and in only six hours, the post was shared more than 8,000 times and received over 1,500 comments, many expressing interest in adopting a pet.

A donation from Grammy-winning country singer Miranda Lambert is allowing Scituate Animal Shelter to waive adoption fees through July 19, said Lisey Good, president of Scituate Animal Shelter Board of Directors.

When the shelter opened this morning, there was already a line out the door of people waiting to adopt, Good said.

“I can’t remember another time when we had a line of people waiting,” Good said.

Good added that the rush of interest came at a great time, because summer is the slowest time of year for adoptions, and the shelter is completely full.

Adoption fees at the shelter range from $30 for a guinea pig to $130 for a cat to $450 for a puppy.

“We were so thrilled, both because of donation itself … but it’s also thrilling because [MuttNation] chooses one organization in each state,” Good said. “It was thrilling that we were chosen.”

Lambert co-founded MuttNation with her mom in 2009 to help dogs find safe and happy homes, according to the website.

More information about the animals up for adoption at Scituate Animal Shelter can be found situateanimalshelter.org.

