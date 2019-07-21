Man arrested for stabbing at Dorchester park

A Boston man was arrested for allegedly stabbing a person and stealing their passport and other items Saturday evening in a Dorchester park, State Police said.

Bernardino Baran-Garcia, 26, faces charges including assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon and armed robbery, State Police said in a press release. The victim, whose injuries were not life-threatening, was stabbed in a park near 695 Columbia Road at about 5:30 p.m.

Baran-Garcia allegedly met the victim, whom he knew, in the back of the park, pulled out a knife, and began stabbing them, State Police said.