More than 100 mistreated animals, including 96 dogs, rescued from Maine home

“The conditions were very poor,” Hughes said. “A lot of them needed a lot more attention than what they were getting. They’re all getting evaluated medically and getting behavior evaluations. Most of the dogs are kind of in a state of shock.”

Maine animal welfare officials executed a search warrant Tuesday to remove more than 100 dogs, cats, horses, and chickens from a woman’s home in Solon, Maine, after the state determined the animals needed urgent care, said Liam Hughes, the director of Maine’s animal welfare program.

Maine officials rescued 96 dogs, six cats, three chickens, and two horses with help from state welfare societies, animal shelters, and state departments, Hughes said. The animals were taken to emergency shelters across Maine.

“We’re teaching them how to be dogs and play and be loved on by people,” Hughes said. “They were shocked, but they’re getting used to it quickly. Nobody knows how to walk on leash. It’s their first time ever getting house training.”

The department would not comment on the specifics of the case, but Hughes said animals are only removed from homes if they are not living in humane conditions. The rescues cannot be adopted until the state finishes evaluating them as evidence.

“We’re proving that, if given proper food, water, and shelter, they thrive and look a certain way compared to when they were seized,” Hughes said.

The state is not releasing the homeowner’s name or address.

“The less people knocking on her door, the more willing she’ll be to cooperate,” Hughes said.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are possible, the department said. The state is asking anyone who wants to help the rescued animals to donate supplies or volunteer at a local shelter.

