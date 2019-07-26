Woman struck by falling metal railing in North End remains in critical condition

Boston Police, the city’s Inspectional Services Department and the federal workplace safety agency, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are continuing their inquiries, officials said. The woman was struck by a metal railing that apparently was dislodged as a crane was shifting a pallet of construction material onto the roof of a five-story condo building at 47 Commercial Wharf East on Atlantic Avenue.

The name of the woman, whom witnesses said was walking with her husband and a dog at the time of the 8:28 a.m. Thursday incident, has not been released. Boston police, who reported she suffered had life-threatening injuries, said Friday she remains in critical but stable condition at a Boston hospital.

The woman apparently struck by a falling metal railing as she walked with her husband on a North End street remains in critical condition Friday as city and federal authorities continued to investigate the circumstances of the horrifying incident.

As the work day was beginning in earnest Friday Emilio Dambrosio was on the job at Hairport across the street from where the woman was struck, which has since been cleaned of the blood and bloody towels used by Good Samaritans.

Dambrosio, 67, said many of his clients are upset by what happened to the woman.

“They should have taken more precautions,” he said of the crews involved.

Dambrosio said his youngest daughter is 30 years, close in age the victim whom police said was in her 30s.

“It could have been anyone,” he said. “I’m just thinking of that. It’s awful.”

He added that now as one walks through the city, pedestrians have a fifth direction to check before proceeding.

“You got to watch side, front, back - [and] up,” he said.

Toni Dardeno, who owns Kolbeh Cafe across the street, said, “It’s too close for comfort.”

“You worry about safety,’’ he added. “You’re just minding your own business walking down the street and then something falls on you.”

The Globe reported Friday that a truck attached to the crane bore the name Corolla Roofing, a Winthrop-based contractor, and city records showed that the same company had applied for a work permit at the building in May.

OSHA records showed that Corolla Contracting Inc. has been cited for eight safety violations since 2010. Five of them were classified as serious.

Four of the violations were related to improperly protecting its employees from falling, records show. The company was also fined $1,700 for a forklift violation in 2013, and $1,000 for inadequate fall protection training in 2017.

In all, the company was fined nearly $39,000, but the penalties were ultimately reduced to $13,100, records show.

A lawyer for Corolla Contracting issued a statement Thursday evening, noting that it was one of two companies at the site.

“Everyone at Corolla Contracting, Inc. is profoundly saddened by today’s accident and send their sympathy to the woman injured and to her family. The company will continue to fully cooperate with the investigation of this tragic accident,’’ the statement said.

The woman was knocked to the ground where she lay motionless , witnesses said.

“It didn’t fall in front of her. It didn’t fall behind her,” said Alex Goldfeld, an employee at the nearby Beacon Hill Athletic Club on Atlantic Avenue. “Just terrible, terrible luck.”

Ben Wadsworth, who was having coffee across the street, said the man with the victim called 911 and could be heard crying, “My wife! My wife!” as he described his location to the dispatcher. People nearby rushed to her side and ran into the gym to ask for towels and whether anyone knew first aid, witnesses said.

In a city amid a building boom that has dotted neighborhoods with construction sites big and small, the freak accident stunned many — and raised questions about safety.

Catherine Poisson was in her office on Atlantic Avenue around 8:30 a.m. when she heard sirens. She looked out her window to see a figure in an oxygen mask being placed on a stretcher and into an ambulance.

“It could be anyone,” she said, describing the random nature of the event as “traumatic.” “It wasn’t under the scaffolding. And it wasn’t blocked off. She was just walking. You know, if it was like 20 minutes earlier, it would have been me.”

Along Atlantic Avenue in the North End, the perimeter of the roof was lined with metal and wooden fencing, while one missing section lay on the sidewalk. Shortly before noon Thursday, police took the guardrail away.

Jamie Tipping, owner of Boston Sail Loft, a restaurant next door on Atlantic Avenue, said there had been scaffolding at the building for about a week. He was told earlier this week that the construction would last several weeks.

“They were setting up as normal” this week, he said.

Goldfeld said the woman sustained injuries to the left side of her face.

“We did what we could until the ambulance came,” he said. “It was a pretty severe accident.”

The North End building, a condominium complex with businesses on the first floor, is owned by the Commercial Wharf East Condominium Association, which in a statement said it “is deeply saddened by the accident.”

“The association is fully cooperating with the authorities in their investigation of this tragic event,” it said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured person and her family during this difficult time.”

Alett Mekler, who lives two blocks away from the site, said she often passes the building while walking her two dogs on the harbor loop, but had not previously noticed the construction. A friend had texted her Thursday morning to see whether she was OK.

“This is a common dog-walking area,” she said. “It could have been anyone.”

John R. Ellement can be reached at ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.