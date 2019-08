Mourners gathered at Our Lady of Victory Church in Centerville Monday for the funeral of 22-year-old Saoirse Kennedy Hill, the granddaughter of RFK.

Kennedy Hill, a Boston College student, was found unresponsive at the Kennedy compound in Hyannis Port on Thursday afternoon and later pronounced dead at Cape Cod Hospital.

A poem for Saoirse Roisin Kennedy Hill at Our Lady of Victory Church in Centerville. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)