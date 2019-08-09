Federal officials urge boaters to be cautious about right, humpback whales

The regulators urged boaters to keep their vessels at least 100 feet from the whales, or 600 feet “if other boats are around. Space prevents accidental collisions and helps you adhere to the law.”

The fisheries division of the NOAA for the New England region on Friday tweeted out that “Humpback #whales are showing up all along our coasts! Please keep everyone safe and follow the law by giving them space to behave naturally.”

North Atlantic right whales need even more room. “Please note: North Atlantic right whales require 500 yards of space,” the NOAA tweeted.

The agency also included a link to its advisory regarding speed restrictions for certain vessels in areas where a North Atlantic right whales gather, including in waters south of Nantucket, where aerial spotters recently spotted a group.

“All vessels 65 feet (19.8 meters) or longer must travel at 10 knots or less in certain locations (Seasonal Management Areas) along the U.S. east coast at certain times of the year to reduce the threat of ship collisions with endangered North Atlantic right whales,” the advisory said. “The purpose of this regulation is to reduce the likelihood of deaths and serious injuries to these endangered whales that result from collisions with ships.”

The speed restrictions for waters south of Nantucket remain in effect until Aug. 18, according to NOAA Fisheries.

“NOAA Fisheries announces an extension of a voluntary vessel speed restriction zone (Dynamic Management Area - DMA) has been triggered. On August 3, 2019 the NOAA aerial survey observed an aggregation of right whales south of Nantucket MA. The DMA is in effect immediately, through Aug 18, 2019,” the advisory said. “Mariners are requested to route around this area or transit through it at 10 knots or less.”

The Globe reported in January that with an endangered population of slightly more than 400, right whales are considered to be one of the rarest marine mammals in the world, according to NOAA officials. They are protected under the Endangered Species Act and the Marine Mammal Protection Act.

Since the start of June, eight right whales, or 2 percent of the global population, have been found dead in Canadian waters, the Washington Post reported.

Emily Sweeney and Danny McDonald of the Globe Staff contributed to this report. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.