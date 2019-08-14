Is Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell in Massachusetts?
The Daily Mail has reported that Ghislaine Maxwell, longtime companion and confidant of the late billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, has been living in Manchester-by-the-Sea, an affluent town on the shore north of Boston.
The Mail reported that the property is owned by her boyfriend, Scott Borgerson, a tech CEO. The newspaper said it saw Borgerson in July running errands in Manchester-by-the-Sea and later walking Maxwell’s dog on Boston Common.
There was no answer Wednesday afternoon when a reporter pressed the buzzer at a stately Beacon Hill apartment listed as owned by Scott Borgerson.
The front door of the building bore a sign that said “These Premises Protected By Electronic Alarm System Wired Directly to Police.”
Epstein was found dead Saturday in his jail cell at a federal detention facility in Manhattan where he was being held on charges of sex trafficking. He had been previously convicted in Florida state court of soliciting underage women for prostitution.
Maxwell is seen as a possible target of federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York who continue to investigate Epstein’s activities. Maxwell has denied wrongdoing. Legal experts told USA Today that prosecutors will face an uphill battle if they try to charge Maxwell or others.