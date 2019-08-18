More shark sightings, more closed beaches on Cape and Nantucket

The conservancy’s Sharktivity app, citing the Cape Cod National Seashore, said the beach was closed to swimmers from 10:50 a.m. until just before noon.

A shark was sighted near Marconi Beach in Wellfleet, causing officials to order swimmers out of the water Sunday morning, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.

A handful of shark sightings resulted in temporary beach closures Sunday in Wellfleet, Truro, and on Nantucket.

The app confirmed another shark sighting in Wellfleet at Newcomb Hollow Beach, but it was not clear if swimmers were ordered out of the water.

And the conservancy also confirmed a shark sighting at Head of the Meadow Beach in Truro at about 12:39, leading officials to ban swimmers there “until further notice.”

Five sightings between Head of the Meadow and High Head Beach in Truro were also confirmed on the Sharktivity app Sunday afternoon.

All the beaches along the south coast of Nantucket were closed after a confirmed shark sighting near Cisco Beach, the Nantucket harbor master announced just before 2 p.m.

Nobadeer, Surfside, and Madaket beaches reopened at 3:05, the harbor master announced on Twitter, though Cisco remained closed.

Lucas Phillips can be reached at lucas.phillips@globe.com.