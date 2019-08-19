Firefighters battle 2-alarm blaze in Dorchester

Firefighters arrived at 83 Homes Ave. at about 6:25 a.m. to find fire visible from the third floor of a three-family home, the department said.

Boston firefighters battled a two-alarm blaze in Dorchester early Monday morning, the department said on Twitter.

The fire had been largely knocked down before 7 a.m., but firefighters were continuing to work, the department said.

