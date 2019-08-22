Decorated soldier from Chicopee killed in Afghanistan

Master Sergeant Luis F. Deleon-Figueroa was one of two soldiers assigned to the Seventh Special Forces Group (Airborne) who were killed during combat operations in the Faryab Province on Wednesday, authorities said.

A 31-year-old decorated special forces soldier from Chicopee was killed in combat in Afghanistan this week, according to the US Army.

Deleon-Figueroa had served more than 13 years in the Army, deploying six times. According to the Army, he deployed as an infantryman to Iraq in 2008 and to Afghanistan in 2010. As a Green Beret, he deployed to South America in 2015 and 2018, and to Afghanistan again in 2018 and 2019. In a statement, an Army spokesman referred to Deleon-Figueroa as “a native of Chicopee, Mass.”

During his career, Deleon-Figueroa had served as a special forces communications sergeant and a special operations and intelligence sergeant, and was posthumously promoted to master sergeant, authorities said.

Deleon-Figueroa’s posthumous awards included the Bronze Star Medal and Purple Heart Medal, and he earned more than 15 other awards and decorations during his career, according to the Army.

Master Sergeant Jose J. Gonzalez, 35, a California native, was also killed Wednesday. He, too, was posthumously promoted to master sergeant.

“It was an honor having them serve within the ranks of 7th SFG (A). They were a part of our Family, and will not be forgotten,” said Colonel John W. Sannes in a statement.

Sannes added, “Our Priority is to now provide the best possible care to the Families of our fallen warriors. We ask that you keep their Families and teammates in your thoughts and prayers.”

Deleon-Figueroa is the latest soldier with Massachusetts connections to be killed in Afghanistan. Last fall, Army Sergeant First Class Eric Michael Emond, 39, who grew up in Fall River and lived for a time in Dorchester, was one of three Special Forces soldiers who died from injuries after their vehicle was struck “by an improvised explosive device in Andar,” authorities said.

Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.